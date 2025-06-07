Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 12.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

