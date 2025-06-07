Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.