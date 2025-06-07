Analysts Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT at $85.75

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.75.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 89.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1,103.7% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 381,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.2%

Primoris Services stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.