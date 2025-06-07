Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackLine FY2025 Earnings

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BlackLine in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.54.

BL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

