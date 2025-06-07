Analysts Offer Predictions for Algorhythm FY2025 Earnings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algorhythm in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.48) for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Algorhythm’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Shares of RIME opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Algorhythm has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

