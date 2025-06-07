Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $63.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,098,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

