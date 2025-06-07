Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,306,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,507,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

