2,135 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.