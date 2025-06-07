10,020 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

