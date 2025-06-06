Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,862 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $87,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,485.55. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,368 shares of company stock worth $35,537,051 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $127.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $129.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

