Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 39,195 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,216.40. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.