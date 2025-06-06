Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.47 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $113.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

