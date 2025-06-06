Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.74 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

