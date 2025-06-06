Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

