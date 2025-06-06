Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,297.96. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,671 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

Datadog Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DDOG opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.73, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

