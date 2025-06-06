Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

