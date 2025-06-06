Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.