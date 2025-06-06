Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 264 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EFSC opened at $51.61 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

