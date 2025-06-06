Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $38,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

