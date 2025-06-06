Versant Capital Management Inc Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.