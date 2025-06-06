Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

