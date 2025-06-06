Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of J stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

