Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,700 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 124.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Noble Financial began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

