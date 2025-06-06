Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 548,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $27,495,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.