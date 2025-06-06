Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 236,700 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 1,678.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $407,140.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,024,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,512.07. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $173,045.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,886,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,029.43. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

WM Technology Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

WM Technology Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Stories

