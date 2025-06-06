Putney Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

