NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,252,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

