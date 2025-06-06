Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,984 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,062,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 250,944 shares in the last quarter. Vennlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 942,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

APLD opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

