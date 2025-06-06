Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 50,249.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.42% of Krystal Biotech worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $132.62 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

