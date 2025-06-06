Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

