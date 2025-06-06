Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

