Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after buying an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

