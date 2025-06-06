GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 44,495 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8,573.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NGVT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

