GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 235,634 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7,160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,634 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 32.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.60 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,860. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

