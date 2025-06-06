GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 191,150 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 13,673.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191,150 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.5%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.