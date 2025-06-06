GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 139,102 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8,026.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.24% of Generac worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.37.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

