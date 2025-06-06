GAMMA Investing LLC Has $20.62 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16,790.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190,573 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,667,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,808,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

