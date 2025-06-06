GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7,752.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,611 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.