GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 32,901 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 96,767.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 358.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $10,207,000.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $153.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

Atkore Increases Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

