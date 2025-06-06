GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 274,627 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7,058.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,627 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

