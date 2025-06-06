GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 19,202 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 128,013.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Graham by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock opened at $956.38 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.18.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.