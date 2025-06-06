GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2,315.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,110 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

INFY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

