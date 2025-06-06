GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 403,084 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4,764.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,650,000 after acquiring an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UDR by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,129,000 after buying an additional 220,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.91 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.