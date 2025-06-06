Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,252,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.