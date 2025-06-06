Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

