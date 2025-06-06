Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

