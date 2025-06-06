Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after acquiring an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,285,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $95.17 and a 1-year high of $248.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.66.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

