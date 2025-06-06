Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

