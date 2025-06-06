Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,126 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

