Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CNI opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $126.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.